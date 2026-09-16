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Corbin golfer wins girls Kentucky 2A Championships

By: Jennifer K. Perkins

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Corbin’s Makena Myatt is the Kentucky 2A Championships girls individual state champion after shooting an even-par 72 at the Owensboro Country Club.

“[It] is a tremendous achievement and a true reflection of her hard work, dedication, and determination,” said Corbin Girls Golf Coach Latoshia Davis. “She represented Corbin with pride and class.”

Myatt is a sophomore at Corbin High School.

According to the Kentucky Golf Coaches Association, Myatt is ranked 10th out of 148 girl golfers statewide.

“I’m incredibly proud of her; not only as a golfer, but as a teammate and young lady,” said Davis.

Playing at Pebble Beach

Myatt will compete in the PURE Insurance Championship at Pebble Beach later this week representing First Tee – Pine Mountain.

The PURE Insurance Championship pairs teens with a golf legend who provides mentorship as they compete for the pro-junior title.

The event will feature more than six dozen golfers.

Corbin Girls Golf and Postseason

Since the beginning of the Corbin High School Golf season, Myatt has earned eight first place finishes.

The region tournament is slated to tee off on Sept. 23 at Wasioto Winds in Pineville.

The first round of the Kentucky High School Athletic Association State Golf Tournament is scheduled to begin Sept. 29.

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Jennifer K. Perkins
Jennifer K. Perkins
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