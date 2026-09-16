Yellow Jackets Football records first loss of the season

Photos by Melissa Hudson

The Williamsburg Yellow Jackets were unable to “get in sync” against the Sayre Spartans falling 57-18.

“We just turned the ball over to much,” said Williamsburg Head Coach Jerry Herron. “[We] put ourselves in a bad spot and just never really got in sync.”

With several players on the roster injured, the team’s bye-week comes at the right time for the Yellow Jackets.

“Biggest thing we’re trying to do right now is just to get healthy,” said Herron.

While the varsity team won’t take the field, Herron said the team has a junior varsity game lined up to get the younger players reps ahead of the second half of the season.

The Yellow Jackets next matchup is against the Pineville Mountain Lions on Oct. 2.

The Mountain Lions are 2-2 on the season. Pineville recorded losses against Phelps and Bath County, but the team has more recently recorded wins against Paris and Twin Springs.

Williamsburg has also defeated Paris this season.