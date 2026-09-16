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1994 W’burg High School time capsule opened by former students 12 years behind schedule

By: Mark White

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In 1994, Amon Couch was a young teacher at Williamsburg High School trying to find a way to make third period world history more interesting for his young students.

“They wanted to do something different. I thought, well, let’s build a time capsule. They determined what went in it. I did not keep a list. I really don’t know what’s in it,” Couch said minutes before he and some of his former students pulled out the contents during Williamsburg High School Alumni Dinner Friday evening at the Williamsburg Tourism and Convention Center.

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Mark White
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