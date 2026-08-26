Corbin, W’burg kick off regular season with wins

It took Corbin (pictured above) approximately 12 seconds to put up points this season. After returning the kick off for a touchdown, the Redhounds would score four more before the end of the first quarter against Western Hills (OH).

Corbin Head Coach Luke Salmons said his team was not able to get a lot of film on Western Hills, but that did not stop them from taking care of business. “I was proud of our kids for coming out with a lot of energy,” said Salmons.

The Redhounds downed the Mustangs 38-14.

In Williamsburg, Head Coach Jerry Herron said early possessions led to the team’s success. “We got the ball early, was able to go down and get a score right off the bat. Offense played well and got a pick six immediately right after that,” Herron explained. Williamsburg defeated Leslie County 44-7.