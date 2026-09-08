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Cumberland Falls State Park hosting Art in the Park on September 12

By: Staff

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Cumberland Falls State Park is inviting the public to come out to Art in the Park, which is scheduled for Sept. 12 from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

The family-friendly event is designed to celebrate creativity in all its forms. It will feature local artists, live performances and cultural experiences in the scenic setting of the Cumberland Falls.

There will be something for people of all ages to enjoy ranging from live entertainment to taking in the natural beauty of Cumberland Falls.

The event will showcase paintings, textiles, jewelry and pottery highlighting talented regional artists.

In partnership with the Kentucky Arts Council, the event will feature an engaging lineup of live performances throughout the day, including:

11 a.m. – Chinese dance performance by Cheryl Pan;

2 p.m. – Storytelling “Oh Cumberland!” by Bob Martin, Clear Creek Creative; and

3:30 – 5 p.m. – Live music by the Acoustic Breakaways, performing favorites ranging from bluegrass to country.

Admission to Art in the Park is free with regular park access.

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