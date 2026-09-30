Public RecordsLawsuits Lawsuits By: Mark White Date: September 30, 2026 Read this story and more for just $.99 cents today, or subscribe to get access every day! Please login to view this content. Not a Member? Join Us Mark White Tagscircuit court lawsuitslawsuitspublic recordsSource: Whitley Circuit Clerk's OfficeWhitley County Previous articleMarriage LicensesNext articleBarbourville man indicted in reported strangulation case SubscribeI want inI've read and accept the Privacy Policy. Share post: FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp Popular Corbin Center renamed, expansion nearly complete Barbourville man indicted in reported strangulation case Marriage Licenses Deeds Whitley County Football: A look at the numbers More like thisRelated Corbin Center renamed, expansion nearly complete Jennifer K. Perkins - September 30, 2026 On the outside, it looks like a building expansion... Barbourville man indicted in reported strangulation case Mark White - September 30, 2026 A $100,000 cash bond has been set for a... Marriage Licenses Mark White - September 30, 2026 Ellen Marie Petrey, 79, of Corbin, retired, and Larry... Deeds Mark White - September 30, 2026 Vena Wilde Hall to Jason Edward Mitchell Wilde, $1,500,...