Public RecordsDeeds Deeds By: Mark White Date: September 30, 2026 Read this story and more for just $.99 cents today, or subscribe to get access every day! Please login to view this content. Not a Member? Join Us Mark White Tagsdeedsproperty deedspublic recordsSource: Whitley County Clerk's OfficeWhitley County Previous articleWhitley County Football: A look at the numbersNext articleMarriage Licenses SubscribeI want inI've read and accept the Privacy Policy. Share post: FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp Popular Corbin Center renamed, expansion nearly complete Barbourville man indicted in reported strangulation case Lawsuits Marriage Licenses Whitley County Football: A look at the numbers More like thisRelated Corbin Center renamed, expansion nearly complete Jennifer K. Perkins - September 30, 2026 On the outside, it looks like a building expansion... Barbourville man indicted in reported strangulation case Mark White - September 30, 2026 A $100,000 cash bond has been set for a... Lawsuits Mark White - September 30, 2026 East Coast Tax Auction LLC vs. Marcella Presley; Joey... Marriage Licenses Mark White - September 30, 2026 Ellen Marie Petrey, 79, of Corbin, retired, and Larry...