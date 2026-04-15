Public RecordsDeeds Deeds By: Mark White Date: April 15, 2026 Read this story and more for just $.99 cents today, or subscribe to get access every day! Please login to view this content. Not a Member? Join Us Mark White Tagsdeedsproperty deedspublic recordsSource: Whitley County Clerk's OfficeWhitley County Previous article2026 Stronger Than Silence 5K set for Saturday in CorbinNext articleMarriage Licenses SubscribeI want inI've read and accept the Privacy Policy. Share post: FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp Popular Whitley County man sentenced to nearly 16 years for meth trafficking case Rockholds man sentenced in Whitley Co. burglary case Lawsuits Marriage Licenses 2026 Stronger Than Silence 5K set for Saturday in Corbin More like thisRelated Whitley County man sentenced to nearly 16 years for meth trafficking case Mark White - April 15, 2026 A federal judge sentenced a man to nearly 16... Rockholds man sentenced in Whitley Co. burglary case Mark White - April 15, 2026 Whitley Circuit Judge Dan Ballou has sentenced a Rockholds... Lawsuits Mark White - April 15, 2026 Arivo Acceptance LLC vs. Dustin Wolfe – complaint upon... Marriage Licenses Mark White - April 15, 2026 Miranda Denise West, 32, of Williamsburg, a general clerk,...