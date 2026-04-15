2026 Stronger Than Silence 5K set for Saturday in Corbin

Cumberland River Victim Services and Recovery Services will be holding the 2026 Stronger Than Silence 5K run/walk Saturday in downtown Corbin.

Organizers say it is not just another 5K but a stand for healing, recovery and resilience.

“With your participation, we will raise awareness for sexual assault prevention and substance use recovery while recognizing that healing is stronger than silence,” organizers wrote.

Registration for the race will start at 8 a.m. Saturday and the race begins at 9 a.m.

The race will start at the corner of Sixth Street and Depot Street and will end on Depot Street.

There is a $10 race fee to pre-register. Pre-registration ends at noon on April 16.

There is a $15 race fee on the day of the race.

Pre-registered participants get a free T-shirt and those registering the day of the race will get a free T-shirt while supplies last. There will be door prizes and free ice cream for participants.

For more information about the race, including how to pre-register, go to the Cumberland River Victims Services Facebook page.

If you have any questions, e-mail Cecelia.White@crccc.org.