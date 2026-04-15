Menu
Search
Subscribe
News

2026 Stronger Than Silence 5K set for Saturday in Corbin

By: Mark White

Date:

Cumberland River Victim Services and Recovery Services will be holding the 2026 Stronger Than Silence 5K run/walk Saturday in downtown Corbin.

Organizers say it is not just another 5K but a stand for healing, recovery and resilience.

“With your participation, we will raise awareness for sexual assault prevention and substance use recovery while recognizing that healing is stronger than silence,” organizers wrote.

Registration for the race will start at 8 a.m. Saturday and the race begins at 9 a.m.

The race will start at the corner of Sixth Street and Depot Street and will end on Depot Street.

There is a $10 race fee to pre-register. Pre-registration ends at noon on April 16.

There is a $15 race fee on the day of the race.

Pre-registered participants get a free T-shirt and those registering the day of the race will get a free T-shirt while supplies last. There will be door prizes and free ice cream for participants.

For more information about the race, including how to pre-register, go to the Cumberland River Victims Services Facebook page.

If you have any questions, e-mail Cecelia.White@crccc.org.

Share
Written by:
Mark White
Mark White
Previous article
Former prosecutor Tom Handy remembered for life of service
Next article
Deeds

Subscribe

Share post:

Popular

More like this
Related

Whitley County man sentenced to nearly 16 years for meth trafficking case

Mark White Mark White -
A federal judge sentenced a man to nearly 16...

Rockholds man sentenced in Whitley Co. burglary case

Mark White Mark White -
Whitley Circuit Judge Dan Ballou has sentenced a Rockholds...

Lawsuits

Mark White Mark White -
Arivo Acceptance LLC vs. Dustin Wolfe – complaint upon...

Marriage Licenses

Mark White Mark White -
Miranda Denise West, 32, of Williamsburg, a general clerk,...
spot_img

About Us

The News Journal is a Kentucky Press Association award winning newspaper. It is the legal paper of record for Whitley County.

Contact Us

The Latest

Whitley County man sentenced to nearly 16 years for meth trafficking case

News 0
A federal judge sentenced a man to nearly 16...

Rockholds man sentenced in Whitley Co. burglary case

News 0
Whitley Circuit Judge Dan Ballou has sentenced a Rockholds...

Lawsuits

Lawsuits 0
Arivo Acceptance LLC vs. Dustin Wolfe – complaint upon...

Subscribe

© 2026 The News Journal. All Rights Reserved.