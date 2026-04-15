Former prosecutor Tom Handy remembered for life of service

Former long-time prosecutor Tom Handy, who died Tuesday, led a life of service in his community both inside the courtroom and out of it.

Handy served as the Commonwealth’s Attorney for Laurel and Knox counties for 28 years prosecuting some of the region’s highest profile cases before retiring in 2003.

“Tom Handy was not only a visionary leader for Laurel County and Eastern Kentucky, he was a catalyst for change,” said U.S. Rep. Hal Rogers.

After his retirement, Handy became a charter member of Operation UNITE (Unlawful Narcotics Intervention Treatment and Education) and a distinguished visionary of the organization, Operation UNITE wrote in a statement on its website.

Rogers tapped Handy in 2003 to help incorporate Operation UNITE.

“When Operation UNITE was merely a concept to turn the tide of the drug abuse epidemic in our region, it was Tom Handy who energized the founding board of directors, helped develop a holistic plan, and executed a multi-pronged approach that became the premiere national model for life-saving solutions,” Rogers said.

“When we needed someone to steady the ship, we called Tom. He was the type of person who added credibility and fortitude to a project idea. His steady hand, trusted wisdom and grace were coveted at UNITE and many other board rooms across the Commonwealth, because his presence elevated everyone else in the room with confidence and boldness.”

Handy served as chairman of Operation UNITE’s Board of Directors from April 2003 through April 2020, and he continued to serve as a board member until his death.

“A dedicated public servant and Christian man who lived his faith, Mr. Handy was at the helm during Operation UNITE’s transformative years,” said UNITE President and CEO Tom Vicini. “He witnessed its creation and growth to be the most effective and comprehensive anti-drug program in Kentucky – if not the nation. He put aside political and socio-economic differences to bring positive change for all citizens of our great Commonwealth.”

Handy along with Dr. William Hacker and Jim Oaks founded the non-profit organization Leadership Tri-County in 1987. It is a community leadership development program designed for emerging and current leaders from Knox, Laurel and Whitley County.

Leadership Tri-County named the three men as its Leader of the Year honoraries in 2014.

“As a charter member, Tom didn’t just help start Leadership Tri-County; he helped define the spirit of regional collaboration that still guides us today,” Leadership Tri-County officials wrote in a Facebook post.

“His commitment to justice was matched only by his dedication to the people of Knox, Laurel, and Whitley counties. His legacy lives on in the nearly 600 alumni who continue to lead, serve, and work toward a more unified Southeastern Kentucky. He also is the namesake for our Laurel County student scholarship given each year. Thank you, Tom! We extend our deepest condolences to his family and the many lives he touched through his decades of public service.”

Handy was active in Republican politics and sought statewide office on at least two occasions.

In 1991, he was the Republican nominee for Kentucky Attorney General but lost in the November General Election to Democrat Chris Gorman.

In 1995, he was a candidate for Lt. Governor running alongside Republican gubernatorial candidate Larry Forgy. While the duo won the Republican Primary, they ultimately came up short to Democrat Paul Patton and his running mate Stephen Henry in the November General Election.

In 2001, he was inducted into the Fifth District Lincoln Club Hall of Fame, which honors outstanding Republicans from throughout the Fifth Congressional District.

Handy also served on the Kentucky Executive Ethics Commission, the Kentucky Horse Racing Authority, the Executive Legislative Committee, and the Kentucky Crime Victim’s Compensation Board.

He was a charter member of the London-Laurel County (KY) Tourist Commission.

In addition, he helped organize a mission group called Assisted Better Living for Everywhere (ABLE), which performs construction mission work within Kentucky and internationally. The group’s primary emphasis is on improvements to schools, orphanages and senior citizen residences, Operation UNITE officials wrote on the organization’s website.

“Tom Handy knew how to make a case for success, whether he was prosecuting a monumental court case as a Commonwealth’s Attorney, leading Operation UNITE, launching Leadership Tri-County, or creating major tourism initiatives, like the World Chicken Festival in his hometown,” Rogers said.

“As much as he loved his community and our beautiful region, nothing compared to his love for his wife, Bonnie, and their family. I am forever grateful for Tom’s loyal friendship and support from day one. My wife, Cynthia and I send our heartfelt condolences to Tom’s family and his expansive circle of friends.”