Third all-time winningest KY high school football coach dies

The third all-time winningest Kentucky high school football coach died April 9.

In his 48 seasons, Coach Larry French spent time at the helm of six football programs. He retired in January.

The last stop in French’s career was at Middlesboro. Since joining the Yellowjackets staff in 2019, he battled Williamsburg and Lynn Camp High Schools each year except for 2020.

While French was at Middlesboro, he recorded a clean sweep of Lynn Camp (7-0, including playoffs). When it came to facing the other 13th region Yellowjackets, Middlesboro and Williamsburg split the series 3-3.

Williamsburg Football Coach Jerry Herron described the games saying, “We had a good relationship over the years, some really tough fought battles and some hard games but always was professional, and I considered him a friend.”

The two coaches got to know each other well. They were roommates for a week while they served on staff at the Kentucky/Tennessee Border Bowl several years ago.

Herron said French was a mentor and someone that was a joy to be around.

“[He was] just a good guy to be around and [a] really, really good mentor. Somebody that, you know, helps us as coaches,” said Herron.

He explained one thing that stands out about French was his sense of humor.

“[He] always had the funny remark to say to lighten the mood,” said Herron.

French ended his career with a 381-182 record and two Class 4A state titles with Boyle County in 2009 and 2010.

Although he will be remembered for what he accomplished on the field, Herron said what he will remember most about his fellow coach is, “He was able to just keep it in perspective.”

“Being able to talk about our families and keep in perspective of you know – you have your job, but you also got to, you know, do things with your family and spend time with your kids,” Herron explained. “I know that’s one reason he retired for good was to spend time with his grandkids.”

Herron described French as, “One of the bright spots of Kentucky football.”

French was 74 years old.