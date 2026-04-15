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W’burg woman charged after reported assault of hospital workers

By: Mark White

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A Williamsburg woman is facing felony assault charges for allegedly hitting two Baptist Health Corbin workers during an incident Monday morning. Also, during the encounter, she allegedly stated she “may have HIV/AIDS” and she would “start spitting” on people trying to speak with her, according to her arrest citation.

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Mark White
Mark White
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Electronic Edition For 4-15-26
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