E-Editions Electronic Edition For 4-15-26 By: Linda Carpenter Date: April 15, 2026 Read this story and more for just $.99 cents today, or subscribe to get access every day! Please login to view this content. Not a Member? Join Us Linda Carpenter Previous articleChange of venue requested in Randall Weddle campaign contribution caseNext articleW’burg woman charged after reported assault of hospital workers SubscribeI want inI've read and accept the Privacy Policy. Share post: FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp Popular Former prosecutor Tom Handy remembered for life of service Third all-time winningest KY high school football coach dies W’burg woman charged after reported assault of hospital workers Change of venue requested in Randall Weddle campaign contribution case Legal Notices for 4-15-2026 More like thisRelated Former prosecutor Tom Handy remembered for life of service Mark White - April 15, 2026 Former long-time prosecutor Tom Handy, who died Tuesday, led... Third all-time winningest KY high school football coach dies Staff - April 15, 2026 The third all-time winningest Kentucky high school football coach... W’burg woman charged after reported assault of hospital workers Mark White - April 15, 2026 A Williamsburg woman is facing felony assault charges for... Change of venue requested in Randall Weddle campaign contribution case Mark White - April 15, 2026 London Mayor Randall Lenn Weddle wants the excessive campaign...