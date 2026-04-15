Change of venue requested in Randall Weddle campaign contribution case

London Mayor Randall Lenn Weddle wants the excessive campaign contributions case against him moved out of Laurel County. According to court documents, the alleged violations didn’t occur in Laurel County or even while Weddle was in the United States, his attorney, J. Guthrie True, argues. True also contends Weddle violated no laws.



Please Read this story and more for just $.99 cents today, or subscribe to get access every day!Please login to view this content. Not a Member? Join Us