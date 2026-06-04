Where the Colonels rank in KHSAA stat reports

Whitley County Baseball Head Coach Jeremy Shope’s team consistently led in state rankings this season. As the top team based on RPI, the Colonels’ appeared an additional 29 times in the Kentucky High School Athletic Association (KHSAA) stat leaders report as of Tuesday morning.

Those rankings include:

Hits

20th – Cooper Parman (52)

21st – Ethan Allen (51)

27th – Luke Hillard (51)

44th – Kip Allen (48)

Doubles

12th – Cooper Parman (16)

29th – Luke Hillard (14)

Triples

47th – Ethan Allen (4)

Base on Balls

6th – Ethan Allen (36)

35th – Kip Allen (28)

RBI

20th – Cooper Parman (45)

27th – Luke Hillard (44)

39th – Ethan Allen (41)

Runs

4th – Ethan Allen (56)

14th – Henry Bowling (50)

Stolen Bases

27th – Ethan Allen (34)

Earned Run Average

6th – Ethan Allen (0.82)

Wins (Pitchers)

1st – Ethan Allen (10)

18th – Luke Hillard (9)

24th – Kip Allen (8)

Team Batting Average

3rd – 0.377

Team Runs

4th – 375

Team Hits

2nd – 383

Team Doubles

3rd – 89

Team Triples

8th – 18

Team RBI

3rd – 316

Team Stolen Bases

13th – 165

Team Earned Run Average

1st – 1.04

Team Strikeouts

6th – 301

Heading into the state tournament, the team is 38-3 on the season.