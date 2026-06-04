Where the Colonels rank in KHSAA stat reports

Whitley County Baseball Head Coach Jeremy Shope’s team consistently led in state rankings this season. As the top team based on RPI, the Colonels’ appeared an additional 29 times in the Kentucky High School Athletic Association (KHSAA) stat leaders report as of Tuesday morning.
Those rankings include:
Hits
- 20th – Cooper Parman (52)
- 21st – Ethan Allen (51)
- 27th – Luke Hillard (51)
- 44th – Kip Allen (48)
Doubles
- 12th – Cooper Parman (16)
- 29th – Luke Hillard (14)
Triples
- 47th – Ethan Allen (4)
Base on Balls
- 6th – Ethan Allen (36)
- 35th – Kip Allen (28)
RBI
- 20th – Cooper Parman (45)
- 27th – Luke Hillard (44)
- 39th – Ethan Allen (41)
Runs
- 4th – Ethan Allen (56)
- 14th – Henry Bowling (50)
Stolen Bases
- 27th – Ethan Allen (34)
Earned Run Average
- 6th – Ethan Allen (0.82)
Wins (Pitchers)
- 1st – Ethan Allen (10)
- 18th – Luke Hillard (9)
- 24th – Kip Allen (8)
Team Batting Average
- 3rd – 0.377
Team Runs
- 4th – 375
Team Hits
- 2nd – 383
Team Doubles
- 3rd – 89
Team Triples
- 8th – 18
Team RBI
- 3rd – 316
Team Stolen Bases
- 13th – 165
Team Earned Run Average
- 1st – 1.04
Team Strikeouts
- 6th – 301
Heading into the state tournament, the team is 38-3 on the season.