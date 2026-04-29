Public RecordsDeeds Deeds By: Mark White Date: April 29, 2026 Read this story and more for just $.99 cents today, or subscribe to get access every day! Please login to view this content. Not a Member? Join Us Mark White Tagsdeedsproperty deedspublic recordsSource: Whitley County Clerk's OfficeWhitley County Previous articleElectronic Edition For 4-29-26Next articleMarriage Licenses SubscribeI want inI've read and accept the Privacy Policy. Share post: FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp Popular Assist with federal arrest warrant leads to local charges Legal Notices for 4-29-2026 Master Commissioner Sales 4-29-2026 Helen (Walker) Melton 2026 May Primary Election – Meet the Candidates More like thisRelated Assist with federal arrest warrant leads to local charges Mark White - April 29, 2026 What started out as helping another agency serve a... Legal Notices for 4-29-2026 Jennifer Benfield - April 29, 2026 PUBLIC NOTICE: Whitley County Board of Elections will be meeting... Master Commissioner Sales 4-29-2026 Jennifer Benfield - April 29, 2026 MASTER COMMISSIONER SALES In order to comply with the orders... Helen (Walker) Melton Linda Carpenter - April 29, 2026 Helen (Walker) Melton, age 79, of Jellico, Tennessee passed...