Work starts Monday on I-75 rest area in Whitley County

The I-75 rest area near the state line in Whitley County is getting some extra parking. Work on the project will start Aug. 17.

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) is advising motorists about the construction project at the I-75 northbound rest area in Whitley County. The purpose of the project is to expand parking capacity for commercial vehicles at the rest area.

During construction, motorists should expect lane reductions along both the entrance and exit ramps serving the I-75 northbound rest area. The impact on traffic will vary as work progresses.

KYTC asks motorists to be aware of the work zone, expect significant delays, and to utilize safe driving habits when traveling through the area.