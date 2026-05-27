Public RecordsDeeds Deeds By: Mark White Date: May 27, 2026 Read this story and more for just $.99 cents today, or subscribe to get access every day! Please login to view this content. Not a Member? Join Us Mark White Tagsdeedsproperty deedspublic recordsSource: Whitley County Clerk's OfficeWhitley County Previous articleCorbin woman pleaded guilty for vehicular assault caseNext articleMarriage Licenses SubscribeI want inI've read and accept the Privacy Policy. Share post: FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp Popular Knox Co. Grand Jury issues drug indictments Graduation Edition 2026 Electronic Edition For 5-27-26 Lawsuits Marriage Licenses More like thisRelated Knox Co. Grand Jury issues drug indictments Mark White - May 27, 2026 The Knox County Grand Jury indicted five people on... Graduation Edition 2026 Linda Carpenter - May 27, 2026 Electronic Edition For 5-27-26 Linda Carpenter - May 27, 2026 Lawsuits Mark White - May 27, 2026 Helayna Brennenstuhl vs. Tristan McKiddy - petition for dissolution...