Public RecordsDeeds Deeds By: Mark White Date: June 17, 2026 Read this story and more for just $.99 cents today, or subscribe to get access every day! Please login to view this content. Not a Member? Join Us Mark White Tagsdeedsproperty deedspublic recordsSource: Whitley County Clerk's OfficeWhitley County Previous articleCorbin woman pleads guilty to reduced charge in 2024 death of daughterNext articleMarriage Licenses SubscribeI want inI've read and accept the Privacy Policy. Share post: FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp Popular Williamsburg superintendent contract renewed Corbin man arrested in child sexual abuse material investigation previously convicted of sexual abuse Legal Notices for 6-17-2026 Master Commissioner Sales 6-17-2026 Lawsuits More like thisRelated Williamsburg superintendent contract renewed Leeann Fragosa - June 17, 2026 The Williamsburg Board of Education approved a one-year contract... Corbin man arrested in child sexual abuse material investigation previously convicted of sexual abuse Mark White - June 17, 2026 A Corbin man previously convicted of sexually abusing a... Legal Notices for 6-17-2026 Jennifer Benfield - June 17, 2026 No legal notices, other than Master Commissioner sales, were... Master Commissioner Sales 6-17-2026 Jennifer Benfield - June 17, 2026 MASTER COMMISSIONER SALES In order to comply with the orders...