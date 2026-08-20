Public RecordsDeeds Deeds By: Mark White Date: August 20, 2026 Read this story and more for just $.99 cents today, or subscribe to get access every day! Please login to view this content. Not a Member? Join Us Mark White Tagsdeedsproperty deedspublic recordsSource: Whitley County Clerk's OfficeWhitley County Previous articleW’burg woman accused of abandoning two childrenNext articleMarriage Licenses SubscribeI want inI've read and accept the Privacy Policy. Share post: FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp Popular Whitley County Grand Jury indicts five in connection to drug case W’burg man indicted for driving on a DUI suspended license again W’burg football: a testament to the kids Community helps Corbin School District identify six traits students need after high school, Corbin creates ‘The Redhound Way’ based on feedback Corbin Police Department hosts Second Annual National Night Out event More like thisRelated Whitley County Grand Jury indicts five in connection to drug case Mark White - August 20, 2026 The Whitley County Grand Jury indicted five Corbin residents... W’burg man indicted for driving on a DUI suspended license again Mark White - August 20, 2026 Prosecutors have recommended a five-year prison sentence for a... W’burg football: a testament to the kids Jennifer K. Perkins - August 20, 2026 “We've been competitive for a long time. We've had... Community helps Corbin School District identify six traits students need after high school, Corbin creates ‘The Redhound Way’ based on feedback Mark White - August 20, 2026 What skills do we want for our children beyond...