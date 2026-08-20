Menu
Search
Subscribe
Public RecordsMarriage Licenses

Marriage Licenses

By: Mark White

Date:

Read this story and more for just $.99 cents today, or subscribe to get access every day!
Please to view this content. Not a Member? Join Us
Share
Written by:
Mark White
Mark White
Previous article
Deeds
Next article
Lawsuits

Subscribe

Share post:

Popular

More like this
Related

Whitley County Grand Jury indicts five in connection to drug case

Mark White Mark White -
The Whitley County Grand Jury indicted five Corbin residents...

W’burg man indicted for driving on a DUI suspended license again

Mark White Mark White -
Prosecutors have recommended a five-year prison sentence for a...

W’burg football: a testament to the kids

Jennifer K. Perkins Jennifer K. Perkins -
“We've been competitive for a long time. We've had...

Community helps Corbin School District identify six traits students need after high school, Corbin creates ‘The Redhound Way’ based on feedback

Mark White Mark White -
What skills do we want for our children beyond...
spot_img

About Us

The News Journal is a Kentucky Press Association award winning newspaper. It is the legal paper of record for Whitley County.

Contact Us

The Latest

Whitley County Grand Jury indicts five in connection to drug case

Headline 0
The Whitley County Grand Jury indicted five Corbin residents...

W’burg man indicted for driving on a DUI suspended license again

Headline 0
Prosecutors have recommended a five-year prison sentence for a...

W’burg football: a testament to the kids

Football 0
“We've been competitive for a long time. We've had...

Subscribe

© 2026 The News Journal. All Rights Reserved.