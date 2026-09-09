Menu
Search
Subscribe
News

Due to wrong state data, Corbin Board of Education backtracks on plan to keep tax rate the same, will now increase real estate tax rate

By: Mark White

Date:

If you live in the Corbin Independent School District, then your real estate tax bill will be increasing over what you paid last year despite what the Corbin Independent Board of Education initially tried to do last month, which was keep the real estate tax rate the same as last year.

Confused? Let us try to explain.

Read this story and more for just $.99 cents today, or subscribe to get access every day!
Please to view this content. Not a Member? Join Us
Share
Written by:
Mark White
Mark White
Previous article
Lady Colonels Soccer Team loses a heartbreaker to Middlesboro Lady Yellow Jackets

Subscribe

Share post:

Popular

More like this
Related

Lady Colonels Soccer Team loses a heartbreaker to Middlesboro Lady Yellow Jackets

Mark White Mark White -
The Whitley County High School Lady Colonels Soccer Team...

Looking forward to 43rd Annual Old Fashioned Trading Days

Mark White Mark White -
The 43rd Annual Old Fashioned Trading Days festival is...

Lynn Camp looks to get back in the win column with road trip to Virginia Friday

Mark White Mark White -
The Lynn Camp Wildcat High School Football Team is...

KSP investigates animal cruelty case in Laurel County near Corbin

Staff Staff -
Kentucky State Police (KSP) out of Post 11 in...
spot_img

About Us

The News Journal is a Kentucky Press Association award winning newspaper. It is the legal paper of record for Whitley County.

Contact Us

The Latest

Lady Colonels Soccer Team loses a heartbreaker to Middlesboro Lady Yellow Jackets

Soccer 0
The Whitley County High School Lady Colonels Soccer Team...

Looking forward to 43rd Annual Old Fashioned Trading Days

Columns 0
The 43rd Annual Old Fashioned Trading Days festival is...

Lynn Camp looks to get back in the win column with road trip to Virginia Friday

News 0
The Lynn Camp Wildcat High School Football Team is...

Subscribe

© 2026 The News Journal. All Rights Reserved.