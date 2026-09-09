Due to wrong state data, Corbin Board of Education backtracks on plan to keep tax rate the same, will now increase real estate tax rate

If you live in the Corbin Independent School District, then your real estate tax bill will be increasing over what you paid last year despite what the Corbin Independent Board of Education initially tried to do last month, which was keep the real estate tax rate the same as last year.
Confused? Let us try to explain.
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