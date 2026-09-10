Several musical groups from different genres will play Old Fashioned Trading Days

Williamsburg has some new musical entertainment lined up for 43rd Annual Old Fashioned Trading Days Festival Thursday thru Saturday with gospel or bluegrass acts performing on Stage One at Bill Woods Park, and country or rock bands performing on Stage Two at the Green Space on Main.

On Thursday, gospel groups Potter’s Will and Old Tradition are slated to perform at Old Fashioned Trading Days for the first time. These groups will join the Level Green Boys and Kelly Crabb & Bowling Sisters on Stage One.

On Stage Two the Dalton Dailey Band will make their Old Fashioned Trading Days debut Thursday. They will be joined on Stage Two by Low Down South and 8 Daze Sober, which have played here before.

On Friday at Stage One, the University of the Cumberlands band is slated to perform starting at 10 a.m. They will be followed by the Whitley County High School Band at 10:30 a.m., the Williamsburg High School Band at 11 a.m., and the Williamsburg High School Choir at 11:30 a.m.

Stage One will feature bluegrass music Friday evening with Whitley County native Michael Prewitt & Crunchgrass Supreme making their Old Fashioned Trading Days Debut. They will be joined by returning acts Straight Creek, Virgil Bowling and Tidal Wave Road.

On Stage Two Friday evening, Brooks Kidd & McKane, Chad Rogers and County Wide will be performing.

On Stage Two Saturday, Leanne Hoffman will perform at 11:45 a.m. followed by Patty McIntire at 1 p.m.

Gospel music will start at 4 p.m. Saturday with Reed Elliott performing along with His Heart, The Whisnants, Jonathan Wilburn along with Jeff Tolbert and Primitive Road.

Musical entertainment will start at 5 p.m. on Stage Two with Pistol Whip followed by the Eldon Huff Band and Paint Creek.

“You can’t have Old Fashioned Trading Days without County Wide, Paint Creek and Low Down South,” noted Williamsburg Tourism Director Alvin Sharpe.