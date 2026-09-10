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CHS Volleyball hands Williamsburg a loss

By: Mark White

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Corbin High School picked up the win against Williamsburg High School on Sept 3 by a score of 3-0.

(Photos by HUNTER JUAREZ)

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Several musical groups from different genres will play Old Fashioned Trading Days

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