E-Editions Electronic Edition For 7-8-26 By: Linda Carpenter Date: July 8, 2026 Read this story and more for just $.99 cents today, or subscribe to get access every day! Please login to view this content. Not a Member? Join Us Linda Carpenter Previous articleUniversity of the Cumberlands names Nicole Thompson as Patriots softball head coachNext articleLondon mayor sued by Lamborghini Financial Services SubscribeI want inI've read and accept the Privacy Policy. Share post: FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp Popular Kentucky Splash Waterpark Firework Show 202nd Army Band in Williamsburg WC Judge-Executive speech and the W’burg Fourth of July Parade Lawsuits marriage licenses More like thisRelated Kentucky Splash Waterpark Firework Show Mark White - July 8, 2026 Families gathered around at The Kentucky Splash Waterpark to... 202nd Army Band in Williamsburg Mark White - July 8, 2026 The 202nd Army Band of the Kentucky National Guard... WC Judge-Executive speech and the W’burg Fourth of July Parade Leeann Fragosa - July 8, 2026 Whitley County Judge-Executive Pat White Jr. encouraged those gathered... Lawsuits Mark White - July 8, 2026 Vanderbilt Mortgage and Finance Inc. vs. Rose Mary Trombley...