Former teenage lifeguard files lawsuit against Kentucky Splash Waterpark

A former teenage lifeguard at the Kentucky Splash waterpark is suing the city and the waterpark alleging the waterpark provided employees with chemically contaminated drinking water last summer, failed to provide adequate restroom breaks for minors, and required employees to work around water during thunderstorms and lightning despite obvious dangers, according to the lawsuit.



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