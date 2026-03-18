Reverend Paul Cox, a cherished pillar of the Williamsburg, Kentucky community, quietly departed this world on March 13, 2026. Paul, born on July 10, 1938, was a man of deep faith, dedicated family man, and an admired member of the Mountain Assembly Church of God. His life was a testament to the values he held dear: faith, family, and love. He was a beacon of strength, wisdom, and resilience, and his legacy will continue to live on through his cherished family and the many lives he touched in his community.

Paul was the proud father of Diana White, Jennifer (William) Freeman, and Jason (Madison) Cox, who survive him and will forever cherish his memory. Paul was also a doting grandfather to Joni, Tommie, Adam, Samantha, Zoanna, Sadie, Eleanor, Charlotte, and Lucas, who were the lights of his life. His love extended to his five great-grandchildren, who brought him immense joy. Numerous nieces, nephews, and a host of other family and friends also mourn his passing, testament to the rich tapestry of relationships Paul wove during his lifetime.

While Paul was predeceased by his parents, Silas and Elizabeth Cox; his beloved wives, Carolyn and Lily Cox; sons, Dennis and Paul Cox; siblings, Clarence Cox, Silas Jr, Sally Shupe, Dorothy and Mary Perkins; and in-laws, Robert Perkins, Becky Cox, Rosa Cox, Mitchell Shupe, and Clarence Perkins, he never lost his spirit or his faith. His strength in the face of loss was an inspiration to all who knew him.

A graveside service will be held on Thursday, March 19 at 2:00pm at the Davis Addition Highland Park Cemetery in Williamsburg, Kentucky to honor and celebrate Paul’s life. We invite those who knew and loved Paul to join us in commemorating his life and legacy.

We encourage those who knew Paul to leave memories and upload photos to his memorial page. His life was a beautiful journey and we invite you to share the moments that made it special.

Croley Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.