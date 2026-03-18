Partial intersection closure set for March 25-26 in Corbin

The intersection of Roy Kidd Avenue and Depot Street in Corbin will be temporarily closed two days next week to allow crews to upgrade the traffic signal.

The Corbin City Commission voted last month to pay $26,600 for the traffic light replacement.

The intersection is slated to be closed beginning at 8 a.m. on March 25, and will remain closed until 5 p.m. on March 26.

Due to the configuration of the intersection, traffic impacts will vary by direction:

Roy Kidd Avenue

Eastbound Roy Kidd Avenue will be closed to through traffic at the intersection with Depot Street. Motorists will be allowed to make left and right turns only at the intersection.

Westbound Roy Kidd Avenue will be closed entirely at Action Street.

Depot Street

Northbound Depot Street will be closed entirely at East Gordon Street.

Southbound Depot Street will remain open to through traffic only. Left turns onto Roy Kidd Avenue will not be permitted.

Motorists are encouraged to use caution in the area, follow posted signage, and allow extra travel time while work is underway.

The date, time, and duration of work may be adjusted if inclement weather or other unforeseen delays occur. Motorists can access travel and traffic conditions at http://goky.ky.gov or contribute their own reports at www.waze.com or via the Waze mobile application.