Menu
Search
Subscribe
News

Lowest bid for ladder truck replacement is $1.7 million

By: Mark White

Date:

It will not be cheap to replace the Corbin Fire Department’s 25-year-old ladder truck.

During the February Corbin City Commission meeting, Fire Chief Barry McDonald asked the commission to start the process for replacing the ladder truck, which is becoming more difficult to repair as parts are hard to find.

During its March meeting Monday, the Corbin City Commission closed bids for a custom ladder truck replacement and opened the only two bids the city received.

The American Fire Equipment bid was $1,740,986. The Pierce Manufacturing bid was $1,988,741.

The commission took the bids under advisement and could act upon those bids at a later date.

Corbin Firefighter Richie Wynn, who is on the truck committee, said previously that it usually takes about three to four years to get a custom-built truck.

Share
Written by:
Mark White
Mark White
Previous article
Partial intersection closure set for March 25-26 in Corbin
Next article
W’burg man indicted after alleged assault on school bus aide

Subscribe

Share post:

Popular

More like this
Related

W’burg man indicted after alleged assault on school bus aide

Mark White Mark White -
The Whitley County Grand Jury indicted a Williamsburg man...

Partial intersection closure set for March 25-26 in Corbin

Mark White Mark White -
The intersection of Roy Kidd Avenue and Depot Street...

Reverend Paul Cox

Linda Carpenter Linda Carpenter -
Reverend Paul Cox, a cherished pillar of the Williamsburg,...

Former teenage lifeguard files lawsuit against Kentucky Splash Waterpark

Mark White Mark White -
A former teenage lifeguard at the Kentucky Splash waterpark...

About Us

The News Journal is a Kentucky Press Association award winning newspaper. It is the legal paper of record for Whitley County.

Contact Us

The Latest

W’burg man indicted after alleged assault on school bus aide

News 0
The Whitley County Grand Jury indicted a Williamsburg man...

Partial intersection closure set for March 25-26 in Corbin

News 0
The intersection of Roy Kidd Avenue and Depot Street...

Reverend Paul Cox

Obituaries 0
Reverend Paul Cox, a cherished pillar of the Williamsburg,...

Subscribe

© 2026 The News Journal. All Rights Reserved.