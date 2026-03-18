Lowest bid for ladder truck replacement is $1.7 million

It will not be cheap to replace the Corbin Fire Department’s 25-year-old ladder truck.

During the February Corbin City Commission meeting, Fire Chief Barry McDonald asked the commission to start the process for replacing the ladder truck, which is becoming more difficult to repair as parts are hard to find.

During its March meeting Monday, the Corbin City Commission closed bids for a custom ladder truck replacement and opened the only two bids the city received.

The American Fire Equipment bid was $1,740,986. The Pierce Manufacturing bid was $1,988,741.

The commission took the bids under advisement and could act upon those bids at a later date.

Corbin Firefighter Richie Wynn, who is on the truck committee, said previously that it usually takes about three to four years to get a custom-built truck.