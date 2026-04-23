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SportsTrack/Cross Country

Area schools travel for Track and Field at Whitley Co.

By: Jennifer K. Perkins

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Whitley County High School hosted schools from throughout the state for a track and field meet on April 20.

Corbin, Williamsburg and Whitley County all had athletes compete in various events.

 

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Jennifer K. Perkins
Jennifer K. Perkins
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