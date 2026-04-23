SportsTrack/Cross Country Area schools travel for Track and Field at Whitley Co. By: Jennifer K. Perkins Date: April 23, 2026 Whitley County High School hosted schools from throughout the state for a track and field meet on April 20. Corbin, Williamsburg and Whitley County all had athletes compete in various events. Jennifer K. Perkins TagsTrack and FieldWhitley County High School Previous articleMakenna Myatt qualifies for LPGA Girls Golf Championship SubscribeI want inI've read and accept the Privacy Policy. Share post: FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp Popular Makenna Myatt qualifies for LPGA Girls Golf Championship Corbin Tourism efforts are paying off financially April is Child Abuse Awareness Month in Whitley County Whitley Co. Board of Ed. approves funding for facility improvement projects The Corbin Arena announces plans for second entrance thanks to ‘earmarked’ funding More like thisRelated Makenna Myatt qualifies for LPGA Girls Golf Championship Staff - April 23, 2026 Corbin’s Makenna Myatt is headed to Pine Needles after... Corbin Tourism efforts are paying off financially Leeann Fragosa - April 23, 2026 Tourism efforts in Corbin are paying off as restaurant... April is Child Abuse Awareness Month in Whitley County Mark White - April 23, 2026 Judge-Executive Pat White Jr. recently signed a proclamation declaring... Whitley Co. Board of Ed. approves funding for facility improvement projects Leeann Fragosa - April 23, 2026 The Whitley County Board of Education approved more than...