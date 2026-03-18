Super Bull returns to the Corbin Arena March 20-21

The City of Corbin has a packed weekend ahead. Here’s a roundup of upcoming events, courtesy of the Corbin Tourism and Convention Commission newsletter.

The Super Bull returns to Corbin for two nights of professional bull riding, ranch bronc riding, and barrel racing. Both nights kick off at 8 p.m. on March 20–21 at The Corbin Arena. Tickets are available at the Arena Box Office, online at thecorbinarena.com, or by calling (606) 258-2020. For more information, visit the Facebook page Super Bull Bullriding.

Also this weekend, the Cumberland Arts Collective hosts Arts for a Paws, a local art show benefiting the Knox-Whitley Humane Association. All pieces are priced at $20 each. Preview Night on March 20 from 6–9 p.m. at Tri County Elks Lodge #2826 (207 N. Main St.) allows you to meet the artists and browse the work before the sale opens. A silent auction will take place. The sale continues 4–9 p.m. on March 21, with purchasing beginning at 4:30 p.m. Find details on the Cumberland Arts Collective Facebook page.

Don’t miss the Moonbow at Cumberland Falls State Resort Park, a rare natural phenomenon and the only place in the Northern Hemisphere where a moonbow (a nighttime rainbow) can be regularly seen. Viewing times are as follows: 8 p.m. on March 30; 9 p.m. on March 31; 10 p.m. on April 1; 11:00 p.m. on April 2; and 12 a.m. on April 3.

Mark your calendars for next month, as Colonel Fest is approaching faster than you think. The event takes place over the course of two days to honor Colonel Harland Sanders. The event is free, and will include live music, contests, vendors, food trucks and more. Fan favorites include the Colonel Sanders lookalike contest and the Cluckin’ and Struttin’ contest. The event is scheduled for 3-9 p.m. on April 10 and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on April 11 in Downtown Corbin.

For more information on any of these events, contact the Corbin Tourism and Convention Commission at info@corbinkytourism.com or (606) 528-8860. You can also visit corbinkytourism.com, follow the Corbin Tourism Facebook page, or stop by their office at the historic L&N Train Depot.