Stealing time: Where sports rank in the Pietrowski family priorities

Sports can often be summed up in numbers – points, field goals, strokes, jersey numbers – each one written in a stat book to tell a story using numbers rather than words.
What if the most important number isn’t actually part of any game or written in a stat book?
What if it is written in a planner, on a calendar, in a journal, or told through photos?
What if the most important number is actually the amount of time a parent gets to steal with their children?
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