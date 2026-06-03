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Trial date set nearly two years after reported victim’s death

By: Mark White

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Richard Cox’s accused killer is now scheduled to stand trial almost two years to the day of his death.

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Mark White
Mark White
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Corbin man charged with rape, bond set at $7,500 cash

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A Corbin man has been charged with rape, but...

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Commonwealth of Kentucky, Ex. Rel., Mariam B. Robinson vs....

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Daisha Deray Wilkins, 23, of Somerset, unemployed, and Christopher...

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