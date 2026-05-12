Helen “Jackie” (Lindsay) Dowdy, age 88, of Knoxville, Tennessee passed away Monday, May 11, 2026, at home. She was born May 18, 1937, in Jellico, Tennessee.

Jackie is preceded in death by her husband, Harold Brooks Dowdy; father, George Raymond Lindsay; mother, Anna Margaret (Brown) Lindsay; brothers, John Paul Lindsay, Billy Joe Lindsay; sisters, Mary Evelyn Perkins, and Carolyn Collins.

She is survived by her daughter, Traci Leigh Dowdy; son, Scott Dowdy; grandchildren, Jordan Dowdy, Jenna Slaughter, Ryan Scott Dowdy, Clayton Dowdy; great-grandchild, Brayden Brooks Aguilar; five loving family pets; and a host of nieces, nephews, friends and family to mourn her passing.

The family will receive friends from 5-7 pm on Thursday, May 14, Harp Funeral Home Chapel with funeral services at 7 pm.

Harp Funeral Home of Jellico in charge of arrangements.