News Jones will not seek to fill remainder of late husband’s term in office By: Mark White Date: June 19, 2026 The Whitley County Board of Education will be getting a new member later this year. Read this story and more for just $.99 cents today, or subscribe to get access every day! Please login to view this content. Not a Member? Join Us Mark White TagsJoanne JonesWhitley County Board of Education Previous articleTwo W’burg BOE members not running for re-election in Nov.Next articleGrand jury finds no legal issues with recent election SubscribeI want inI've read and accept the Privacy Policy. Share post: FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp Popular Grand jury finds no legal issues with recent election Two W’burg BOE members not running for re-election in Nov. Tourism approves two sponsorhip requests, denies another Blood drive honoring six-month-old slated for June 20 Country Meets City More like thisRelated Grand jury finds no legal issues with recent election Mark White - June 19, 2026 The Whitley County Grand Jury has found no legal... Two W’burg BOE members not running for re-election in Nov. Mark White - June 19, 2026 The Williamsburg Independent Board of Education will look a... Tourism approves two sponsorhip requests, denies another Leeann Fragosa - June 19, 2026 The Corbin Tourism and Convention Commission approved two sponsorship... Blood drive honoring six-month-old slated for June 20 Leeann Fragosa - June 19, 2026 Community members can donate blood later this month to...