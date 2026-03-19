Laurel Co. native to host book signing in Corbin

Corbin residents will have the opportunity to meet Appalachian author and U.S. veteran Ronnie Deaton at an upcoming book signing later this month.

The book signing will take place at 6 p.m. on March 26 at the Corbin Public Library’s Miller Mitchell Annex. The event, sponsored by Friends of the Corbin Public Library, will have refreshments and feature a book signing by the author.

Deaton, born in 1945 in Laurel County, found his calling as a writer around 2015 while collaborating with his wife, Penny Ferguson, on a five-year research project tracing their family roots. The work culminated in the genealogy book From Whence Cometh Thou: 600 Years of Deatons and Allied Families Indexed and Ahnentafel, published in 2022.

Deaton turned to novel writing at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 and quickly established a distinctive voice in Appalachian fiction and nonfiction, drawing from Kentucky folklore. His titles include The Ghost Bride of Cumberland Falls, Rufus and Arnold: The Mountain Boys, The Trial of Lessie Johnson, and many more.

His most recent book, the memoir Soul of the Hills: An Appalachian Life and a Call to Remember, published in February of this year, offers a “personal, unflinching portrait of real Appalachia, its profound human richness, resilience, and a call to remember its true heart,” according to his bio.

With 18 published books, Deaton continues to capture the true beauty of the Appalachian Mountains.