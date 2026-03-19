Corbin hires new full-time employees

The Corbin City Commission approved the hiring of two full-time employees during its regular monthly meeting Monday.

The city commission approved the hiring of Joseph Breeding as a full-time patrolman in the Corbin Police Department effective March 2, 2026.

The city commission also approved the hiring of Rebecca Strozyk as a full-time employee at the parks and recreation department.

Parks and Recreation Director Jacob Roan said Strozyk was already a part-time employee. She had been working full-time hours filling in for others who had left.