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Corbin hires new full-time employees

By: Mark White

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The Corbin City Commission approved the hiring of two full-time employees during its regular monthly meeting Monday.

The city commission approved the hiring of Joseph Breeding as a full-time patrolman in the Corbin Police Department effective March 2, 2026.

The city commission also approved the hiring of Rebecca Strozyk as a full-time employee at the parks and recreation department.

Parks and Recreation Director Jacob Roan said Strozyk was already a part-time employee. She had been working full-time hours filling in for others who had left.

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Mark White
Mark White
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