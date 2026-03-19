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Warranty covers Corbin playground equipment repair

By: Mark White

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The Corbin City Commission got some good news and bad news Monday concerning playground repairs at Rotary Park.

Parks and Recreation Director Jacob Roan noted parts on playground equipment damaged by recent vandalism are all covered under the warranty.

These parts are being replaced at no cost to the city.

Replacement of poured rubberized surface around the broken slide is another matter.

Roan noted this will be astronomical to repair, and he said he would get a recommendation for the commission next month.

Previously, the city commission discussed the rubberized surface floating the idea of possibly replacing it with rubber mulch.

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Mark White
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