Public RecordsLawsuits Lawsuits By: Mark White Date: March 18, 2026 Read this story and more for just $.99 cents today, or subscribe to get access every day! Please login to view this content. Not a Member? Join Us Mark White Tagscircuit court lawsuitslawsuitspublic recordsSource: Whitley Circuit Clerk's OfficeWhitley County Previous articleMarriage LicensesNext articleCouple charged with five counts of child abuse remains in jail SubscribeI want inI've read and accept the Privacy Policy. Share post: FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp Popular W’burg man indicted after alleged assault on school bus aide Lowest bid for ladder truck replacement is $1.7 million Partial intersection closure set for March 25-26 in Corbin Reverend Paul Cox Former teenage lifeguard files lawsuit against Kentucky Splash Waterpark More like thisRelated W’burg man indicted after alleged assault on school bus aide Mark White - March 18, 2026 The Whitley County Grand Jury indicted a Williamsburg man... Lowest bid for ladder truck replacement is $1.7 million Mark White - March 18, 2026 It will not be cheap to replace the Corbin... Partial intersection closure set for March 25-26 in Corbin Mark White - March 18, 2026 The intersection of Roy Kidd Avenue and Depot Street... Reverend Paul Cox Linda Carpenter - March 18, 2026 Reverend Paul Cox, a cherished pillar of the Williamsburg,...