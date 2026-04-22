Public RecordsLawsuits Lawsuits By: Mark White Date: April 22, 2026 Read this story and more for just $.99 cents today, or subscribe to get access every day! Please login to view this content. Not a Member? Join Us Mark White Tagscircuit court lawsuitslawsuitspublic recordsSource: Whitley Circuit Court Clerk's OfficeWhitley County Previous articleMarriage LicensesNext articleLegal Notice for 4-22-2026 SubscribeI want inI've read and accept the Privacy Policy. Share post: FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp Popular Grand Opening in Corbin Corbin Fire Department getting new ladder truck, Commission approves bid W’burg man indicted in reported domestic violence assault case Two hour and 14 minute escape results in indictment Master Commissioner Sales 4-22-2026 More like thisRelated Grand Opening in Corbin Leeann Fragosa - April 22, 2026 Outlaw Trailers has expanded into Kentucky with a new... Corbin Fire Department getting new ladder truck, Commission approves bid Mark White - April 22, 2026 The Corbin Fire Department is getting a new ladder... W’burg man indicted in reported domestic violence assault case Mark White - April 22, 2026 The Whitley County Grand Jury indicted a Williamsburg man... Two hour and 14 minute escape results in indictment Mark White - April 22, 2026 The Whitley County Grand Jury indicted a Williamsburg woman...