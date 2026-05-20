Public RecordsLawsuits Lawsuits By: Mark White Date: May 20, 2026 Read this story and more for just $.99 cents today, or subscribe to get access every day! Please login to view this content. Not a Member? Join Us Mark White Tagscircuit court lawsuitslawsuitspublic recordsSource: Whitley Circuit Clerk's OfficeWhitley County Previous articleMarriage LicensesNext articleWhitley County Colonels are 50th District baseball champs SubscribeI want inI've read and accept the Privacy Policy. Share post: FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp Popular Six-time convicted felon, registered sex offender indicted in child porn case Whitley County Colonels are 50th District baseball champs Marriage Licenses Deeds Whitley Co. now has new clerk, Harrison wins by 819 vote margin More like thisRelated Six-time convicted felon, registered sex offender indicted in child porn case Mark White - May 20, 2026 The Whitley County Grand Jury indicted an Ohio man... Whitley County Colonels are 50th District baseball champs Jennifer K. Perkins - May 20, 2026 The Whitley County Colonels baseball team is the 2026... Marriage Licenses Mark White - May 20, 2026 Samantha Ann Cox, 24, of Woodbine, a RN, and... Deeds Mark White - May 20, 2026 21st Mortgage Corporation to William M. Stewart III and...