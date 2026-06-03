Public RecordsLawsuits Lawsuits By: Mark White Date: June 3, 2026 Read this story and more for just $.99 cents today, or subscribe to get access every day! Please login to view this content. Not a Member? Join Us Mark White Tagscircuit court lawsuitslawsuitspublic recordsSource: Whitley Circuit Court Clerk's OfficeWhitley County Previous articleMarriage LicensesNext articleCorbin man charged with rape, bond set at $7,500 cash SubscribeI want inI've read and accept the Privacy Policy. Share post: FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp Popular Corbin man charged with rape, bond set at $7,500 cash Marriage Licenses Deeds Electronic Edition For 6-3-26 Trial date set nearly two years after reported victim’s death More like thisRelated Corbin man charged with rape, bond set at $7,500 cash Mark White - June 3, 2026 A Corbin man has been charged with rape, but... Marriage Licenses Mark White - June 3, 2026 Daisha Deray Wilkins, 23, of Somerset, unemployed, and Christopher... Deeds Mark White - June 3, 2026 Dale Shannon and Michelle Shannon to Andrew Richardson and... Electronic Edition For 6-3-26 Linda Carpenter - June 3, 2026