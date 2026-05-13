Legal Notices for 5-13-2026

ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS

Sealed Bids for the construction of the Water Treatment Plant Sodium Hypochlorite Disinfection Improvements project consisting of a new Sodium Hypochlorite Building including two bulk storage tanks, one day tank, two magnetic drive type transfer pumps, triplex peristaltic pump chemical feed skid, chemical piping and valves, electrical and HVAC equipment, yard piping, and improvements to filter building pipe gallery together with all related work as specified and shown on the Drawings will be received by Corbin City Utilities Commission at the office of the Corbin City Utilities Commission, 1515 Cumberland Falls Hwy, Corbin, KY, 40701 until 11:00 AM EST (local time), May 29th, 2026, and then at said office opened and publicly read aloud.

General Contractors (Prospective Bidders) Note: Pre-qualification Requirements :

The Corbin City Utilities Commission requires all prospective bidders to be pre-qualified to bid on this project. Pre-qualification requirements only apply to General Contractors. Pre-qualification requirements and forms can be obtained at the following address:

City Utilities Commission

1515 Cumberland Falls Highway, Corbin, KY 40701

(606) 528-4026 • (606) 528-4848 FAX

Upon review of the above-requested information and after a determination that the prospective bidder is satisfactory to the City Utilities Commission, the prospective bidder will be approved to submit a bid for the project. Any bid submitted by a contractor that is not prequalified by the City Utilities Commission will not be accepted.

The BIDDING DOCUMENTS, consisting of Advertisement for Bids, Instructions to Bidders, Bid, Bid Bond, Agreement, Notice of Award form, Notice to Proceed form, Construction Performance Bond, Construction Payment Bond, Sample Certificate of Insurance form, Application for Payment form, General Conditions, Supplemental General Conditions, Change Order form, Technical Specifications, Addenda, and Drawings, may be examined at the following locations:

Corbin City Utilities Commission

1515 Cumberland Falls Hwy, Corbin, KY 40701

GRW Engineers

801 Corporate Drive, Lexington, KY 40503

Copies of the BIDDING DOCUMENTS must be obtained at the office of GRW Engineers Inc. (the “Issuing Office”) through their digital Plan Room http://www.grwinc.com/plan-room upon payment of $250.00 per set. Digital copies of the bidding documents will be transmitted with the purchase of the printed bidding documents. Payment is not refundable. Bids from anyone not on the Engineer’s Plan Holders List will not be opened .

A pre-bid conference will be held at 10:00 AM local time on May 12th, 2026 , at the Water Treatment Plant, 60 W. Hinkle Street, Corbin, KY 40701 . Attendance at the pre-bid conference is highly encouraged but is not mandatory. Questions should be directed to Nicholas Gunselman and Alan Bowman by or before 12:00 PM on May 20, 2026

Bids shall be accompanied by a bid bond or a certified check in an amount equal to five percent (5%) of the bid to ensure the execution of the contract for which the bid is made. In case the bid is not accepted, the check or bid bond will be returned to the bidder, but if the bid is accepted and the bidder shall refuse or neglect to enter into a contract with City Utilities Commission of Corbin within ten (10) days after the time bidder has been notified of the acceptance of their bid, the said check or bid bond shall be forfeited to City Utilities Commission of Corbin for the failure to do so.

No bidder may withdraw their bid for a period of ninety (90) days after the closing time scheduled for the receipt of bids.

Bidders must comply with Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, the Anti-Kickback Act, and the Contract Work Hours Standard Act.

The procurement and performance of this contract are subject to the requirements of the Davis-Bacon Act.

Bidders must comply with the President’s Executive Order No. 11246 as amended, which prohibits discrimination in employment regarding race, creed, color, sex or national origin.

Successful Bidder shall comply with 41 CFR 60-4, in regard to affirmative action, to ensure equal opportunity to females and minorities and will apply the timetables and goal set forth in 40 CFR 60-4.

Successful Bidder shall make positive efforts to use small, minority, women owned and disadvantaged businesses.

Attention of bidders is particularly called to the conditions of employment to be observed and minimum wage rates to be paid under the contract, Section 3, Segregated Facility, Section 109 and Executive Order 11246 and Title VI. Minority Bidders are encouraged to bid.

Successful Bidder is required to employ the six “Good Faith Efforts” as listed in EPA’s Disadvantaged Business Enterprise Program when soliciting subcontractors and suppliers. Documentation of these efforts will be a required submittal prior to Contract Award. See Section 007301, Page 31 of the Bid Documents.

The goods and services under this Agreement are being funded with monies made available by the Clean Water State Revolving Fund and/or Drinking Water State Revolving Fund that have statutory requirements commonly known as “American Iron and Steel;” that requires all of the iron and steel products used in the project to be produced in the United States (“American Iron and Steel Requirement”) including iron and steel products provided by the Contactor.

The contract award will be made in writing to the lowest responsive and responsible bidder per 40 CF 31.36(d).

The City Utilities Commission of Corbin reserves the right to waive informalities and to reject any and all bids. Award of the Contract will be made to the lowest, responsive, responsible Bidder.

The Bidder awarded the contract shall complete this project within 365 calendar days. Liquidated damages will be assessed at $1000.00 per calendar day.

This project may be partially or entirely funded by the Kentucky Infrastructure Revolving Loan Fund. This project is funded with funds provided by the Kentucky Drinking Water State Revolving Fund (SRF) with federal funds provided by the Environmental Protection Agency. SRF requirements and provisions must be met by the Bidder and all subcontractors. SRF requires the higher of state or federal prevailing wage rates to be paid to all employees of the Bidder and all employees of any subcontractor.

ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS

Sealed Bids for construction of the US 25W Sewer Extension , together with all related work as specified, will be received by the City Utilities Commission at its offices at 1515 Cumberland Falls Highway, Corbin, KY 40701 until 2:00 pm (local time) on June 2, 2026 , and then at said office publicly opened and read aloud.

The project consists of approximately 2,700 feet of 8” PVC gravity sewer, 11 sewer manholes, 21 service connections, asphalt and concrete pavement repair, and associated appurtenances.

General Contractors (Prospective Bidders) Note Pre-qualification Requirements :

The Corbin City Utilities Commission is requiring all prospective bidders to be pre-qualified to bid this project. Pre-qualification requirements only apply to General Contractors. Pre-qualification requirements and forms can be obtained at the following address:

City Utilities Commission

1515 Cumberland Falls Highway, Corbin, KY 40701

(606) 528-4026 • (606) 528-4848 FAX

Upon review of the above requested information and after a determination that the prospective bidder is satisfactory to the City Utilities Commission, the prospective bidder will be approved to submit a bid for the project. Any bid submitted by a contractor that is not prequalified by the City Utilities Commission will not be accepted.

The CONTRACT DOCUMENTS, consisting of Advertisement for Bids, Information for Bidders, Bid, Bid Bond, Agreement, General Conditions, Special Conditions, Payment Bond, Performance Bond, Notice of Award, Notice to Proceed, Change Order, Drawings, Specifications and any Addenda, may be examined at the following location:

City Utilities Commission

1515 Cumberland Falls Highway, Corbin, KY 40701

JMT

109 South 24th Street, Middlesboro, KY 40965

(606)248-6600

Copies of the CONTRACT DOCUMENTS may be obtained at the office of JMT, 109 South 24th Street, Middlesboro, KY 40965, upon a non-refundable payment of $150.00 per set. Bidders must purchase the contract documents from the Engineer and payment shall be made via check in the name of the Bidder. Documents purchased by one party and bid by another party will not be accepted.

Bids shall be accompanied by a bid bond or a certified check in an amount equal to five percent (5%) of the bid to ensure the execution of the contract for which the bid is made. In case the bid is not accepted, the check or bid bond will be returned to the bidder, but if the bid is accepted and the bidder shall refuse or neglect to enter into a contract with the City Utilities Commission within ten (10) days after the time he has been notified of the acceptance of his bid, the said check or bid bond shall be forfeited to the City Utilities Commission as liquidated damages for the failure to do so.

Federal wage and hour (Davis-Bacon) provisions DO NOT APPLY to this project.

No bidder may withdraw his bid for a period of ninety (90) days after closing time scheduled for the receipt of bids.

City Utilities Commission reserves the right to waive informalities and to reject any and all bids.

Award of the Contract will be made to the lowest, responsive, responsible Bidder.

RONALD W. HERD, P.E.

General Manager – City Utilities Commission

NOTICE:

Tomahawks Entertainment Venue LLC d/b/a Tomahawks Entertainment Venue declares its intention to apply for a NQ Retail Malt Beverage Package License, NQ4 Retail Malt Beverage Drink License, Quota Retail Drink License, Special Sunday Retail Drink License no later than June 5th, 2026. The licensed premises will be located at 108 E 3rd St Ste 2, Corbin KY, 40701. The owners are Joshua L. Brock, 297 Whetstone Rd, Williamsburg KY and James A. Brashear, 5610 Louisville Rd, Salvisa KY 40372. Any person, association, corporation, or body politic may protest the granting of licenses by writing the Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control, 500 Mero Street 2NE33, Frankfort, Kentucky, 40601, within thirty (30) days of the date of legal publication.