Legal Notices for 9-2-2026

PUBLIC NOTICE:

Nate’s Restaurant and Bar, 306 South Main St., Corbin, KY 40701 hereby declares intention(s) to apply for an NQ2 license no later than September 4, 2026. The business to be licensed will be located at 306 South Main Street, Corbin, KY 40701 doing business as Nate’s Restaurant and Bar. The owner is Mark N. Bowling of 610 Big Barn Rd, Tyner, KY 40486. Any person, association, corporation, or body politic may protest the granting of the license(s) by writing the Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control, 500 Mero St 2NE33, Frankfort, Kentucky, 40601, within thirty (30) days of the date of legal publication.

NOTICE

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN TO THE UNKNOWN OCCUPANTS, TENANTS OR LESSEES OF 797 STONEY FORK ROAD, CORBIN, KY 40701, THAT YOU HAVE BEEN NAMED IN A LAWSUIT BY EAST COAST TAX AUCTION, LLC. THE CASE NUMBER IS 26-CI-00418 IN THE WHITLEY COUNTY CIRCUIT COURT. IF YOU RESIDE AT 797 STONEY FORK ROAD, CORBIN, KY 40701, PLEASE BE ADVISED THAT THIS LAWSUIT HAS BEEN INITIATED TO SELL SAID PROPERTY BY THE WHITLEY COUNTY CIRCUIT COURT. THIS LAWSUIT WILL AFFECT YOUR RIGHTS TO LEGALLY LIVE AT THAT ADDRESS. IF YOU HAVE ANY QUESTIONS, PLEASE CONTACT MICHELE WILSON JONES, ATTORNEY AT LAW, AT 606-376-2200.

NOTICE

VANDERBILT MORTGAGE AND FINANCE, INC. VS. FIELDS, MONA M. ET AL, (WHITLEY CIRCUIT COURT 26-CI-00296). IF YOU ARE MONA M. FIELDS, YOU SHOULD IMMEDIATELY RETAIN AN ATTORNEY AND MAKE YOUR APPEARANCE IN THE AFFORMENTIONED ACTION. QUESTIONS MAY BE DIRECTED TO MICHELE WILSON JONES AT (606) 376-2200.

NOTICE

VANDERBILT MORTGAGE AND FINANCE, INC. VS. HOLLIE A. POWERS, ET AL, (WHITLEY CIRCUIT COURT 26-CI-00296). IF YOU ARE HOLLIE A. POWERS, WILLIAM D. ROSE, BOBBY MAYS, FREDA MAYS OR 106 E HIGHWAY 92, WILLIAMSBURG, KY 40769, YOU SHOULD IMMEDIATELY RETAIN AN ATTORNEY AND MAKE YOUR APPEARANCE IN THE AFFORMENTIONED ACTION. QUESTIONS MAY BE DIRECTED TO BRETT R. JONES AT (606) 376-2200.

ORDINANCE NO. 2026-7

AN ORDINANCE FIXING THE TAX RATE LEVYING A TAX UPON ALL TAXABLE PROPERTY WITHIN THE CITY OF CORBIN, KENTUCKY, PROVIDING METHODS OF COLLECTION, AND PENALTY FOR NON-PAYMENT

BE IT ORDAINED BY THE BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS OF THE CITY OF CORBIN, KENTUCKY AS FOLLOWS:

SECTION 1. That an Ad Valorem Tax of Twenty-Seven Cents (27.0) be and the same is now hereby levied on each One Hundred dollars ($100.00) worth of taxable property, real and mixed, of every kind and description for the year 2026. And that an Ad Valorem Tax of Thirty-One and Thirty-Two Hundred Cents (31.32) be and the same is now hereby levied on each One Hundred Dollars ($100.00) worth of personal property, tangible and intangible, and the taxable situs of which was in the City of Corbin, Kentucky for municipal purposes in cities of Home Rule class for the year 2026. And that an Ad Valorem Tax of Twenty-Four and Twenty-Three Hundred Cents (.2423) be and the same is now hereby levied on each One Hundred Dollars ($100.00) worth of taxable value of motor vehicles for the year 2027.

SECTION 2. Each of the levies is hereby made for the following separate and distinct uses to wit:

1. REAL PROPERTY

a. That 19.98 cents out of every Twenty-Seven Cents (27.0) of the aforesaid tax for city purposes is hereby levied to provide a Current Expense Fund for the City of Corbin to pay the general expenses of the City and the improvements of its property.

b. That 5.40 cents out of every Twenty-Seven Cents (27.0) of the aforesaid tax for city purposes is hereby levied for the benefit of the Police and Firemen Pension Fund.

c. That 1.62 cents out of Twenty-Seven Cents (27.0) of the aforesaid tax for city purposes is hereby levied for the benefit of the Library Fund.

2.PERSONAL PROPERTY

a. That 23.18 cents out of every Thirty-One and Thirty-Two Hundred Cents (31.32) of the aforesaid tax for city purposes is hereby levied to provide a Current Expense Fund for the City of Corbin to pay the general expenses of the City and the improvements of its property.

b. That 6.26 cents out of Thirty-One and Thirty-Two Hundred Cents (31.32) of the aforesaid tax for city purposes is hereby levied for the benefit of the Police and Firemen Pension Fund.

c. That 1.88 cents out of every Thirty-One and Thirty-Two Hundred Cents (31.32) of the aforesaid tax for city purposes is hereby levied for the benefit of the Library Fund.

3. MOTOR VEHICLES

a. That 17.93 cents out of every Twenty-Four and Twenty-Three Hundred Cents (24.23) of the aforesaid tax is hereby levied for the Current Expense Fund.

b. That 4.85 cents out of every Twenty-Four and Twenty-Three Hundred Cents (24.23) of the aforesaid tax is hereby levied for the benefit of the Police and Firemen Pension Fund.

c. That 1.45 cents out of every Twenty-Four and Twenty-Three Hundred Cents (24.23) of the aforesaid tax is hereby levied for the benefit of the Library Fund.

SECTION 3. That real and tangible taxes levied hereunder become payable on October 15th, 2026, and will be given a 2% discount through November 30th, 2026, that the face value will be due on December 31st, 2026, and that taxes not paid by January 1st, 2027, shall be deemed delinquent. There shall be added to each delinquent tax bill a penalty equal to 10% (ten percent) of the tax due, and that delinquent tax bills not paid by February 1st, 2027, will accrue interest equal to .5% (half of a percent) of the tax due per month that the bill is delinquent.

SECTION 4. Each and every aforesaid levy is hereby designated a separate and distinct levy and the taxes collected thereunder shall be used for no other purposes than the designated and in the event any one or more of said levies is held to be unauthorized by law, it shall in no wise effect the other tax levies as provided in this ordinance.

SECTION 5. All ordinances or parts of ordinance in conflict herewith are hereby repealed.

SECTION 6. This ordinance becomes effective immediately upon passage and publication as required by law.

First reading: 8/24/26 Yeas 5 Nays 0

Second reading: 8/27/26 Yeas 4 Nays 0

Publication Date: 9/2/2026

APPROVED BY: SUZIE RAZMUS, MAYOR

ATTEST: TORI BROCK, CITY CLERK

NOTICE:

Williamsburg Independent School District will be participating in the National School Lunch Program (NSLP), School Breakfast Program (SBP), Fresh Fruit and Vegetable Program (FFVP), and Summer Food Service Program (SFSP). As part of the program, Williamsburg Independent School District will offer healthy meals every school day at no cost to students due to the implementation of the Community Eligibility Provision (CEP). Students will be able to participate in these programs without paying a fee or submitting a household application.

For more information, you may call Dina Davis, Food Service Director, at (606) 549-6044, extension 1162, or email at dina.davis@wburgschools.us.

Non-Discrimination Statement:

In accordance with Federal civil rights law and U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) civil rights regulations and policies, the USDA, its Agencies, offices, and employees, and institutions participating in or administering USDA programs are prohibited from discriminating based on race, color, national origin, religion, sex, disability, age, marital status, family/parental status, income derived from a public assistance program, political beliefs, or reprisal or retaliation for prior civil rights activity, in any program or activity conducted or funded by USDA (not all bases apply to all programs). Remedies and complaint filing deadlines vary by program or incident.

Persons with disabilities who require alternative means of communication for program information (e.g., Braille, large print, audiotape, American Sign Language, etc.) should contact the State or local Agency that administers the program or contact USDA through the Telecommunications Relay Service at 711 (voice and TTY). Additionally, program information may be made available in languages other than English.

To file a program discrimination complaint, complete the USDA Program Discrimination Complaint Form, AD-3027, found online at How to File a Program Discrimination Complaint and at any USDA office or write a letter addressed to USDA and provide in the letter all of the information requested in the form. To request a copy of the complaint form, call (866) 632-9992. Submit your completed form or letter to USDA by: (1) mail: U.S. Department of Agriculture, Office of the Assistant Secretary for Civil Rights, 1400 Independence Avenue, SW, Mail Stop 9410, Washington, D.C. 20250-9410; (2) fax: (202) 690-7442; or (3) email: program.intake@usda.gov.

USDA is an equal opportunity provider, employer, and lender.

PUBLIC NOTICE

Pursuant to 405 KAR 8:010, Section 16(5), the following is a summary of permitting decisions made by the Department for Natural Resources, Division of Mine Permits with respect to applications to conduct surface coal mining and reclamation operations in Whitley County

FERROGLOBE USA MINING, LLC – 9180469 RN 2 7/9/2026

FERROGLOBE USA MINING, LLC – 9185193 MI 17 7/1/2026

WHITLEY COUNTY BOARD OF EDUCATION PROPOSED TAX NOTIFICATION

The Whitley County Board of Education is proposing a general fund tax levy of 44.7 cents on real property and 46.3 cents on personal property.

The General Fund tax levied in fiscal year 2026 was 46 cents on real property and 46 cents on personal property and produced revenue of $4,513,932.49. The proposed General Fund tax rate of 44.7 cents on real property and 46.3 cents on personal property is expected to produce $4,640,467.40. Of this amount, $730,110.96 is from new and personal property. The compensating tax for 2027 is 44.7 cents on real property and 46.3 cents on personal property and is expected to produce $4,640,467.40.

The proposed rate is expected to generate more revenue than received in the preceding year. The general areas to which revenue of $126,534.91 above 2026 revenue is to be allocated are as follows: Cost of collections, $5,061.40; building fund, $0; instruction, $85,031.46; transportation, $36,442.05; and maintenance of plant, $0.

This information is published pursuant to KRS 160.470. The proposed tax rate is not subject to recall under KRS 132.017.

The General Assembly has required publication of this advertisement and information contained herein.