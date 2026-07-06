Obituaries Mary Louise (Nunn) Lay Posted By: Linda Carpenter Date: July 6, 2026 Read this story and more for just $.99 cents today, or subscribe to get access every day! Please login to view this content. Not a Member? Join Us Linda Carpenter TagsMary Louise (Nunn) Lay Previous articleSammy Ray DouglasNext articleKSP identifies Gray woman found dead on July 4 CLASSIC HITS 96.7 ((( LIVE! ))) SubscribeI want inI've read and accept the Privacy Policy. Share post: FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp Popular KSP identifies Gray woman found dead on July 4 Sammy Ray Douglas Charles Ryan Hall Brenda Gayle Sutton Par for the Course More like thisRelated KSP identifies Gray woman found dead on July 4 Mark White - July 6, 2026 Kentucky State Police (KSP) have identified a woman found... Sammy Ray Douglas Linda Carpenter - July 6, 2026 Sammy Ray Douglas, age 77, of Pioneer, TN passed... Charles Ryan Hall Linda Carpenter - July 6, 2026 Charles Ryan Hall, age 49, of LaFollette, Tennessee passed... Brenda Gayle Sutton Linda Carpenter - July 6, 2026 Brenda Gayle Sutton, age 67, passed away to go...