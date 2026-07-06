Obituaries Sammy Ray Douglas Posted By: Linda Carpenter Date: July 6, 2026 Sammy Ray Douglas, age 77, of Pioneer, TN passed away Wednesday, July 1, 2026, at North Knoxville Medical Center. He is survived by his wife, Karen Lorraine Douglas. Funeral service will be Monday, July 13, at Harp Funeral Home in Jellico. Linda Carpenter TagsSammy Ray Douglas Previous articleCharles Ryan HallNext articleMary Louise (Nunn) Lay CLASSIC HITS 96.7 ((( LIVE! ))) SubscribeI want inI've read and accept the Privacy Policy. Share post: FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp Popular KSP identifies Gray woman found dead on July 4 Mary Louise (Nunn) Lay Charles Ryan Hall Brenda Gayle Sutton Par for the Course More like thisRelated KSP identifies Gray woman found dead on July 4 Mark White - July 6, 2026 Kentucky State Police (KSP) have identified a woman found... Mary Louise (Nunn) Lay Linda Carpenter - July 6, 2026 Mary Louise (Nunn) Lay, age 77, of Newcomb, Tennessee... Charles Ryan Hall Linda Carpenter - July 6, 2026 Charles Ryan Hall, age 49, of LaFollette, Tennessee passed... Brenda Gayle Sutton Linda Carpenter - July 6, 2026 Brenda Gayle Sutton, age 67, passed away to go...