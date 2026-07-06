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Sammy Ray Douglas

Posted By: Linda Carpenter

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Sammy Ray Douglas, age 77, of Pioneer, TN passed away Wednesday, July 1, 2026, at North Knoxville Medical Center. He is survived by his wife, Karen Lorraine Douglas. Funeral service will be Monday, July 13, at Harp Funeral Home in Jellico.

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Linda Carpenter
Linda Carpenter
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