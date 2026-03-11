Menu
Search
Subscribe
Master Commisioner

Master Commissioner Sales 3-11-2026

By: Jennifer Benfield

Date:

Read this story and more for just $.99 cents today, or subscribe to get access every day!
Please to view this content. Not a Member? Join Us
Share
Written by:
Jennifer Benfield
Jennifer Benfield
Previous article
Legal Notices for 3-11-2026
Next article
Deeds

CLASSIC HITS 96.7 ((( LIVE! )))

Subscribe

Share post:

Popular

More like this
Related

Land owners ask for update concerning proposed roadway

Mark White Mark White -
Last month more than 30 people attended the Williamsburg...

Lawsuits

Mark White Mark White -
Toyota Motor Credit Corporation vs. Denny Gentry – complaint...

Marriage Licenses

Mark White Mark White -
Rebecca Kay Hammons, 45, of Corbin, a restaurant manager,...

Deeds

Mark White Mark White -
Katie Charlene Pickard to Avular McFarland, $165,000, tract of...

About Us

The News Journal is a Kentucky Press Association award winning newspaper. It is the legal paper of record for Whitley County.

Contact Us

The Latest

Land owners ask for update concerning proposed roadway

News 0
Last month more than 30 people attended the Williamsburg...

Lawsuits

Lawsuits 0
Toyota Motor Credit Corporation vs. Denny Gentry – complaint...

Marriage Licenses

Marriage Licenses 0
Rebecca Kay Hammons, 45, of Corbin, a restaurant manager,...

Subscribe

© 2026 The News Journal. All Rights Reserved.