Menu
Search
Subscribe
News

Moonbow Nights returns Thursday with pair of concerts

By: Mark White

Date:

Moonbow Nights returns to NIBROC Park in Corbin Thursday night with performances scheduled by two bands.

Dr. Whitley and his Sky Band will kick things off at 6 p.m. followed by Dad’s Mad performing at 7:45 p.m.

“You won’t want to miss this awesome night of music downtown,” officials wrote on the Downtown Corbin Facebook page.

Dad’s Mad started out as a group of friends at Dunbar High School in Lexington.

“They are a five-piece a band that weaves a soulful mix of ukulele, keyboard, and trombone into their original music. Dad’s Mad offers a new sound with a familiar feeling that is sure to make you come back for more,” the band writes on its website.

Moonbow Nights features free live music and local foods. It is a bring your own lawn chair event.

Share
Written by:
Mark White
Mark White
Previous article
Electronic Edition For 9-2-26
Next article
$1 million cash bond set for shooting suspect

Subscribe

Share post:

Popular

More like this
Related

$1 million cash bond set for shooting suspect

Mark White Mark White -
Additional details about an Aug. 21 Harpes Creek Road...

Electronic Edition For 9-2-26

Linda Carpenter Linda Carpenter -

Lynn Camp records first win under new head coach

Jennifer K. Perkins Jennifer K. Perkins -
Lynn Camp Head Coach Allen Mitchell recorded his first...

Corbin Redhounds defeat North Laurel Jaguars 42-14

Jennifer K. Perkins Jennifer K. Perkins -
Corbin defeated North Laurel 42-14 Friday night at Campbell...
spot_img

About Us

The News Journal is a Kentucky Press Association award winning newspaper. It is the legal paper of record for Whitley County.

Contact Us

The Latest

$1 million cash bond set for shooting suspect

News 0
Additional details about an Aug. 21 Harpes Creek Road...

Electronic Edition For 9-2-26

E-Editions 0

Lynn Camp records first win under new head coach

Football 0
Lynn Camp Head Coach Allen Mitchell recorded his first...

Subscribe

© 2026 The News Journal. All Rights Reserved.