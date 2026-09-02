Moonbow Nights returns Thursday with pair of concerts

Moonbow Nights returns to NIBROC Park in Corbin Thursday night with performances scheduled by two bands.

Dr. Whitley and his Sky Band will kick things off at 6 p.m. followed by Dad’s Mad performing at 7:45 p.m.

“You won’t want to miss this awesome night of music downtown,” officials wrote on the Downtown Corbin Facebook page.

Dad’s Mad started out as a group of friends at Dunbar High School in Lexington.

“They are a five-piece a band that weaves a soulful mix of ukulele, keyboard, and trombone into their original music. Dad’s Mad offers a new sound with a familiar feeling that is sure to make you come back for more,” the band writes on its website.

Moonbow Nights features free live music and local foods. It is a bring your own lawn chair event.