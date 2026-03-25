Nighttime lane closure scheduled on I-75 northbound in Whitley County

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) District 11 advises motorists of a temporary nighttime lane closure on I-75 northbound at mile point 24 in Whitley County.

Crews will reduce I-75 northbound to one lane beginning at 9 p.m. Thursday, March 26 through 7 a.m. Friday, March 27 to repair a crash cushion.

This lane closure is necessary to allow crews to perform construction operations.

Motorists should expect delays, use caution while traveling through the work zone, and be alert for workers and equipment.

The date, time, and duration of work may be adjusted if inclement weather or other unforeseen delays occur. Motorists can access travel and traffic conditions at http://goky.ky.gov or contribute their own reports at www.waze.com or via the Waze mobile application. You can also get traffic information for District 11 counties at www.facebook.com/KYTCDistrict11 or by following the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet District 11 on Twitter at www.twitter.com/KYTCDistrict11.