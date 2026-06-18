Rape charge added in North Carolina man’s child porn case

A $1 million cash bond has been set for a North Carolina man, who was already being incarcerated in the Whitley County Detention Center in connection with child pornography related charges, after the Whitley County Grand Jury issued a superseding or replacement indictment against him Monday adding a rape charge.



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